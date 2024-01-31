Kitchener Rangers lose fifth straight, blanked by London Knights

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers’ struggles in January continued on Tuesday night as they fell 4-0 to the visiting London Knights at the Aud.

The Rangers have lost five straight games, falling to fourth place in the Western Conference as Kitchener endures its longest losing streak of the season.

London Knights forward Oliver Bonk opened the scoring, as he managed to get one behind Jackson Parsons just six minutes into the game.

The Rangers played the OHL leaders tight going forward but the wheels fell off with 90 seconds to play in the second period as Denver Barkley doubled London’s advantage.

Third-period goals courtesy of Jacob Julien and Landon Sim would close out the scoring for the Knights.

Parsons made 21 saves in a losing cause, while his counterpart Owen Willmore turned aside 24 shots to record the shutout victory.

The Rangers were shorthanded against London. Five regulars were out with injury, including Matthew Sop, Mitchell Martin and Antonino Pugliese.

In addition, defenceman Matthew Andonovski also did not dress as he finished out his three-game suspension.

He is expected to return to active duty on Friday night when the Rangers play host to the Guelph Storm in the latest instalment of the Battle of Highway 7.