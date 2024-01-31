Manitoba offers free access to provincial parks throughout February

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to get out and explore one of Manitoba’s provincial parks this winter, you won’t need a permit starting Thursday.

The province announced that entry to all provincial parks will be free of charge throughout the month of February.

“February is a great time to enjoy Manitoba’s provincial parks,” environment minister Tracy Schmidt said in a statement Wednesday.

“We know affordability is top of mind for many families, so I am pleased to announce we are waiving the entry fee to all provincial parks for the month of February. We encourage all Manitobans to get outdoors and enjoy everything our beautiful provincial parks have to offer.”

While entry to the provincial parks will be free in February, snowmobilers will still need Snopasses when using designated trails. There is still an entry fee to visit national parks.

Schmidt said a wide range of guided programs are available at provincial parks throughout the month, including ice fishing, quinzhee building, and ski clinics.

Park users can buy annual passes beginning March 1, once the free month is over.