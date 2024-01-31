Vehicle crashes with school bus outside of Halifax, man seriously injured

A Nova Scotia man was seriously injured after a head-on collision with a school bus Tuesday.
In a release, the RCMP said the crash happened on Highway 7 near Post Office Road in Porters Lake.
“RCMP officers learned that a Honda Pilot and a school bus were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided head on,” the release said.
The driver of the Honda Pilot, a 41-year-old man from Lake Echo, was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.
Two children who were passengers in the Pilot were not injured, but were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the school bus, along with 10 youths, did not suffer physical injuries. They were assessed by EHS at the scene.
Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
