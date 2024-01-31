Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 31

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 9:38 am
1 min read
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 31
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Lithium in Saskatchewan, hiring paramedics out of Australia, and more snow melting.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Grounded Lithium discusses the mineral in Saskatchewan

Grounded Lithium CEO Gregg Smith said it’s been working in the Kindersley area to get lithium from brine.

He said the company’s estimates show it has about 4.7 million tonnes of lithium hydroxide underground in the area.

Smith said Grounded Lithium is able to keep up with lithium demand for now, but as more electric vehicles come to market the company will begin to struggle to keep up.

Grounded Lithium discusses lithium in Saskatchewan

Medavie Health Services West recruits from Australia

Angela Sereda of Medavie Health Services West said there is a shortage of paramedics nationwide so it looked outside Canada.

Kate Fyander, a paramedic recruit from Australia, arrived as Saskatoon was under a cold spell.

Fyander said that it has been a big change coming to Saskatoon, but said that it’s been good and people have been friendly.

Medavie Health Services West recruits from Australia
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 31

WATCH: Mix of sun and clouds — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Jan. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 31
