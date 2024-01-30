Menu

Canada

Manitoba Hydro says new power generation, time of use rates and more are on the table

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 6:10 pm
1 min read
Jay Grewal the president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro.
Jay Grewal the president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro. Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba Hydro’s chief executive officer says the province could need new energy generation as early as 2029.

Jay Grewal says the exact timing will depend on a number of factors, including how quickly demand grows from new industrial operations and the pace at which people switch to electric vehicles.

Grewal says instead of looking to build another large generating station, the provincial Crown corporation will be reaching out to independent energy producers to supply power from wind and other sources.

She says the utility is also considering ways to encourage customers to reduce demand, especially at peak times, through
measures such as charging different rates at different times of day.

The New Democrats opposed that idea during the election campaign last year and called it surge pricing, but Grewal says the government has not pushed back so far in conversations with her.

As for electricity rates in the future, Grewal says they will continue to be among the lowest in the country, but increases mayhave to rise faster than the recent one-per-cent hikes set by regulators.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

