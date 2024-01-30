Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary begins Single-Use Items Bylaw repeal process 2 weeks after put in place

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 5:11 pm
1 min read
A fast food bag is seen discarded in a parking lot in Calgary, on Jan. 16, 2024, the same day the city's Single-Use Items Bylaw came into effect. View image in full screen
A fast food bag is seen discarded in a parking lot in Calgary, on Jan. 16, 2024, the same day the city's Single-Use Items Bylaw came into effect. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two weeks after Calgary’s Single-Use Items Bylaw came into effect, city council has voted to start the process to repeal the bylaw.

The vote was passed 10-5 with councillors Walcott, Penner, Carra, Mian and Mayor Gondek voting, in effect, to keep the bylaw.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, council heard from city waste officials it was still too early to evaluate the bylaw that was designed to divert items from restaurants like bags and cutlery from landfills.

Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness brought forward a notice of motion that would advertise the bylaw repeal process, including a public hearing.

Councillors said since the bylaw came into effect on Jan. 16, they heard vociferous opposition to having to pay for a takeout bag or ask for items like napkins, condiments and cutlery.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

The bylaw will remain in place until the public hearing process is complete.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Council voted to approve the bylaw on Jan. 17, 2023, and if the repeal is passed, a new bylaw would have to be drafted and carried through the legislative process, if council wanted to replace it with changes.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'New single-use bylaw now in effect in Calgary'
New single-use bylaw now in effect in Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices