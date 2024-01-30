Calgary begins Single-Use Items Bylaw repeal process 2 weeks after put in place

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks after Calgary’s Single-Use Items Bylaw came into effect, city council has voted to start the process to repeal the bylaw.

The vote was passed 10-5 with councillors Walcott, Penner, Carra, Mian and Mayor Gondek voting, in effect, to keep the bylaw.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, council heard from city waste officials it was still too early to evaluate the bylaw that was designed to divert items from restaurants like bags and cutlery from landfills.

Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness brought forward a notice of motion that would advertise the bylaw repeal process, including a public hearing.

Councillors said since the bylaw came into effect on Jan. 16, they heard vociferous opposition to having to pay for a takeout bag or ask for items like napkins, condiments and cutlery.

Story continues below advertisement

Other recommendations included in Wyness' amendment were carried 14-1 with Walcott voting against. pic.twitter.com/qHwtlUH5dj — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) January 30, 2024

The bylaw will remain in place until the public hearing process is complete.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Council voted to approve the bylaw on Jan. 17, 2023, and if the repeal is passed, a new bylaw would have to be drafted and carried through the legislative process, if council wanted to replace it with changes.

More to come…