Economy

Okanagan aerospace firm secures contract for Canada, U.S.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 6:14 pm
1 min read
A Grob plane flying View image in full screen
KF Aerospace has secured a deal with Germany's Grob Aircraft SE to sell products and pilot training services throughout Canada and the United States. Courtesy: KF Aerospace
KF Aerospace of Kelowna has secured a deal with Germany’s Grob Aircraft SE to sell its products and pilot training services throughout Canada and the United States.

“This partnership with Grob is a great fit for us. We have developed a solid relationship with Grob over the last 18 years and we are strong believers in the products that Grob delivers,” KF Aerospace president and CEO Tracy Medve said.

“Our extensive experience with the Grob 120A uniquely positions us to support and expand the presence of these exceptional products and services in Canada and the U.S.”

The Grob 120 is renowned for its use in military pilot training programs globally, including by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for basic flight training at the Contracted Flying Training and Support (CFTS) Program in Southport, Man.

KF Aerospace has managed the CFTS program with its Allied Wings partners since 2005.

KF Aerospace is an approved maintenance organization that operates two maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities in Canada, one at Kelowna International Airport and the other at Hamilton International Airport.

It is the parent company of KF Cargo, which provides cargo aircraft charter and leasing services, and KF Defence Programs, a contract operator of the Canadian Forces Contracted Flying Training and Support program.

 

