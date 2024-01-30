Menu

Canada

Apartment fire on Redwood Avenue in Winnipeg displaces residents

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 5:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WFPS evacuate Redwood Ave. apartment following fire'
WFPS evacuate Redwood Ave. apartment following fire
WATCH: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to a fire inside an apartment on Redwood Avenue early on Tuesday morning. Residents were given temporary shelter from the City of Winnipeg.
A morning apartment fire on Redwood Avenue in Winnipeg on Tuesday has left several residents displaced.

Nine minutes past 3 a.m., fire crews went to a three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Redwood.

When crews arrived they were confronted with smoke coming from the building but the conditions allowed them to fight the fire from the inside. It was under control by 3:33 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Vacant building fires on rise in Winnipeg'
Vacant building fires on rise in Winnipeg
Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported, but the building sustained water damage which prevented residents from returning.

The city says it deployed a transit bus to the scene to provide shelter to the residents who had to leave and then emergency social services arrived to help find them temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it was contained to one suite.

