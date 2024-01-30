Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Health

B.C. human rights commissioner to probe police discrimination in use of force

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into police's use of force against people who are racialized or dealing with mental health issues. A body camera records during a demonstration at a news conference, in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into police's use of force against people who are racialized or dealing with mental health issues. A body camera records during a demonstration at a news conference, in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
British Columbia’s human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into police use of force against people who are racialized or dealing with mental health issues.

Kasari Govender says in a statement the inquiry comes as a result of a 2021 study by the commissioner’s office showing a “disturbing pattern of discrimination in policing in the province.”

Govender says while no comprehensive data exists on the severity of the problem, available information suggests police use force “more frequently and with greater severity” against these two groups.

The inquiry is aimed at “quantifying” police use of force in these instances, and Govender says it aims to make recommendations to address “systemic

discrimination.”

The commissioner’s November 2021 report analyzing data from five B.C. police jurisdictions found Indigenous, black and West-Asian people were all overrepresented in arrests and chargeable incidents.

The report also found that police interact more frequently with people dealing with mental health issues, which in turn has a “greater impact” on racialized individuals.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

