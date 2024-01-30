Sask. announces treatment coverage expansion for children with cystic fibrosis

Children in Saskatchewan who live with cystic fibrosis are now eligible for a medication that improves lung function. According to a release, coverage of Trikafta will be available to children two to five years of age who have CF and who meet the medical criteria.

“We are pleased to expand coverage for this treatment for more Saskatchewan children with cystic fibrosis,” said Health Minister Everett Hindley in a release. “Trikafta has been shown to improve quality of life in patients living with CF, so this expanded coverage means more children with CF can benefit and lead healthier lives.”

Kelly Grover, who is the Cystic Fibrosis Canada president and CEO, said Saskatchewan was one of the provinces to fund Trikafta for both six years and older as well as 12 years and older age groups.

“Today has continued to recognize the treatment’s transformative value by expanding coverage to include children ages two to five years old,” Grover stated. “While not a cure, starting young children with cystic fibrosis on modulator therapy as early as possible could protect their health and prevent significant structural lung damage from occurring — we celebrate this news alongside our CF community in Saskatchewan, who has worked tirelessly for this day.”

About 90 Saskatchewanians have already benefitted from Trikafta coverage, the release read. The province stated that coverage is also available for two other CF medications such as Orkambi and Kalydeco. There are approximately 125 patients with CF in Saskatchewan, according to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Registry.