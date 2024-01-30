Saskatoon paramedics administered Narcan 744 times in 2023

Saskatoon paramedics report they administered Narcan 744 times to patients in 2023, which they describe as another record year.

That was an increase of 109 administrations from 2022, and is 612 higher than it was 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic we continue to see a steady rise in the amount of patients who require Narcan,” said Troy Davies, director of public affairs for MHS West. “Mental health and addictions (are) the number one issue in cities across Canada and as one of the fastest growing cities in the country this is something we will continue to deal with.”

Paramedics state that this number could have been much higher if not for the easy access of Narcan kits which are available to residents. Paramedics in Saskatoon run a Narcan Exchange Kit Program, have Community Paramedics, run an overdose outreach program and have trained thousands of people how to administer Narcan, the release read.

Saskatoon paramedics said on several occasions each month, they are responding to calls for patients who have overdosed and already received Narcan from a friend or spouse prior to their arrival.