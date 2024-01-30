Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

See more sharing options

York Regional Police say a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 8 a.m.

Police said the serious collision involved a car and an SUV.

A man was pronounced dead from the crash, police said.

Police said a light pole was also knocked down from the collision.

Roads in the area are closed as police gather evidence into how the crash occurred. Major collision investigators will be investigating.

