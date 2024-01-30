Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Vaughan

York Regional Police say a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near Highway 27 and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 8 a.m.
Police said the serious collision involved a car and an SUV.
A man was pronounced dead from the crash, police said.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Police said a light pole was also knocked down from the collision.
Roads in the area are closed as police gather evidence into how the crash occurred. Major collision investigators will be investigating.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
Comments