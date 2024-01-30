Menu

Education

Saskatoon’s St. Augustine School closed due to watermain break

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 8:41 am
1 min read
St. Augustine School in Saskatoon is closed Tuesday due to a watermain break. View image in full screen
St. Augustine School in Saskatoon is closed Tuesday due to a watermain break. File / Global News
A watermain break at St. Augustine School in Saskatoon has forced the school to close on Tuesday.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said the city is working on the issue at 602 Boychuk Drive and will let families know when classes can resume.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

