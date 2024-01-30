Saskatoon’s St. Augustine School closed due to watermain break

A watermain break at St. Augustine School in Saskatoon has forced the school to close on Tuesday.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said the city is working on the issue at 602 Boychuk Drive and will let families know when classes can resume.
