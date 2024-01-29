Harm-reduction sites angry as Sask. government halts support for free drug paraphernalia

With the Government of Saskatchewan changing how it funds the health system when it comes to drug abuse, a harm-reduction organization in Regina is sounding the alarm.

Third-party organizations receiving government funding will not be able to use money to provide items such as pipes for smoking meth or crack, according to the government.

Emile Gariepy is a harm-reduction manager and primary care paramedic at the Newoyotina Friendship Centre.

Before his role at the centre however, he was once on the streets and struggling with addiction. He said because of his experience, he knows how much everything related to harm reduction is needed.

“I know how much it helps people,” Gariepy said regarding harm reduction supplies. “I know how much it lowers HIV ratings and some other infectious diseases as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 Saskatchewan battles record overdoses amid high addiction service wait times

Gariepy said the government’s decision to reduce funding for harm-reduction supplies such as clean pipes and needles is potentially detrimental.

He said the Newoyotina centre has built up a supply of pipes as they are becoming less common to use, but once the supply runs out, they will be left searching to find some, and payments will come out of their own pocket.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Unfortunately, with the cutbacks, if our supplies start to dwindle and we have to pay for it out of pocket, we’re going to have to get rid of the weekends, so we’ll only be open five days a week,” Gariepy explained.

View image in full screen A pipe at the Newoyotina Friendship Centre. Dave Parsons / Global News

In terms of needles, he said the decision to remove funding isn’t smart.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need harm-reduction supplies to help save lives, if we take harm-reduction supplies away, we’re killing more of these people,” Gariepy said.

He believes the decision to remove funding for supplies was rushed, and the people the Newoyotina centre serves were extremely surprised to hear the news.

“We’ve been handing out harm-reduction supplies for more than 20 years and there’s a reason why we’ve been doing it for that long because it shows success,” Gariepy said. “And then out of nowhere, it’s taken away. We were just blindsided by it.”

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is echoing a similar sentiment, saying the changes are cause for concern.

“FSIN supports the call from Provincial Health Care professionals for the Government of Saskatchewan to reverse recent changes to harm reduction services, a call made by doctors, nurses, and researchers who anticipate the decision will cost lives because of increased rates of blood-borne illnesses and overdoses — particularly in rural and Indigenous communities,” FSIN said in a press release.

2:22 International Overdose Awareness Day shows reality of Saskatchewan drug use

Chief Bobby Cameron said the statistics when it comes to overdoses show First Nations are disproportionately affected by the issue, but he feels their perspectives and experiences are often ignored.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is unacceptable and needs to change. You are responsible for listening to and respecting First Nations’ voices and working with us to find culturally appropriate and effective solutions,” Camerson said about the province. “This matter is urgent and requires your immediate action.”

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said the providing pipes and instructions on how to use illicit drugs sends the wrong message.

“The message coming from the health care system should be that there is hope for recovery, and help is available through treatment,” McLeod said in a statement.

“No illicit drugs are safe, and that is why the Government of Saskatchewan is focused on getting more people the treatment they need to overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery. We are adding 500 more addictions treatment spaces across the province to double capacity for treatment and working to implement a central intake system to make treatment easier to access for patients when they need it.”

He said needle exchanges are required to return to operating as exchanges because “part of their core purpose is to get back used needles so that less of them are littered in communities or otherwise unsafely disposed of.”

Take-home naloxone kits continue to be available for free at over 400 locations across the province.