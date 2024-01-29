Warm temperatures expected to melt outdoor snow structures at Frost Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Many folks will be taking advantage of the warm temperatures expected this week in the Queen City, but some Frost Regina outdoor activities are likely to feel the heat.

Some ice sculptures have started to break away including the maze at the REAL District hub, which is described as getting smaller due to the snow melt.

Jennifer Johnson, the deputy city manager for communications, Service Regina and tourism said the warm temperature is a great problem to have.

“This year is very warm, but that just means people can experience more, spend more hours outside and maybe hit all four hubs this weekend,” said Johnson. “Probably wearing rubber boots is a great idea.”

Regina resident Derrick Wagner, who is taking part of the outdoor activities at Frost Regina, said the warmth is not an issue for him.

“Overly better than the last couple weeks we had,” he said. “So, I can at least go outside … if you get a chance to be out … soak it up.”

Johnson said most of the activities will continue as planned but people will see some of the ice sculptures melting this week. Organizers will continue to monitor ice rink conditions as the weather becomes warmer this week. Signage will be put up if plans need to be changed.