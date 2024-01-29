Manitoba government boosts funding for youth support programs across the province

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is boosting funding to the tune of $800,000 for youth support programs across the province, Mental Health Minister Bernadette Smith announced on Monday.

“Young people need the support of their peers, schools, families and communities to thrive,” Smith said.

“We are pleased to provide additional funding to community-based programs that meet youth where they are. We recognize there is much work to do to build individual and community well-being, and these investments are just the start.”

The support is being expanded for youth through three programs. One of them, the Indigenous Youth Mentorship Program (IYMP), helps university and high school students develop leadership skills by managing after-school programs.

With an additional $545,000 in funding, the IYMP will expand to 24 new sites over three years, including 15 in northern and rural areas and nine in urban sites, the minister said.

“This is an incredible program that has real impact in young Indigenous people’s lives,” said Heather McRae, acting director of Indigenous Engagement and Communications, University of Manitoba, who oversees the IYMP.

“In the last year alone, a thousand students have connected programs across the province. The Manitoba government contribution is making it possible to expand into new communities and schools which will have a lasting impact.”

Additionally, $100,000 go toward in-school health programs and $40,000 will go toward suicide-prevention networks in five health authorities.