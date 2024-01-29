Countdown continues for Waterloo Region students to get immunizations up-to-date

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says there are hundreds of vaccine catch-up appointments available at area clinics for those with kids in need.

“If you have received a notice from Public Health that your child is missing a vaccine and their vaccine records are not up to date, you can book an appointment at one of our catch-up clinics,” agency spokesperson David Aoki said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“We have expanded our clinic capacity to help students get the vaccines that they need to stay in school.”

Waterloo Public Health recently announced that there were more 30,000 students in the area who were not up-to-date with their vaccines.

It said that elementary students have until March 27 to catch up or students will be suspended under the Immunization of Pupils Act.

High school kids have until May 1 before they will be suspended from attending school, the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vaccination protects kids and keeps schools healthy by stopping the spread of serious and preventable disease,” Waterloo Public Health said in a media release.

“Children who are not vaccinated are at increased risk of getting infections and spreading diseases to others.”