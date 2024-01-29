Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Countdown continues for Waterloo Region students to get immunizations up-to-date

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
Parents in the Waterloo Region are being encouraged to ensure their kids' vaccinations are up to date. Potential suspension from school under the Immunization of Pupils Act could result for those who don't have their shots. View image in full screen
Parents in the Waterloo Region are being encouraged to ensure their kids' vaccinations are up to date. Potential suspension from school under the Immunization of Pupils Act could result for those who don't have their shots. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Public Health says there are hundreds of vaccine catch-up appointments available at area clinics for those with kids in need.

“If you have received a notice from Public Health that your child is missing a vaccine and their vaccine records are not up to date, you can book an appointment at one of our catch-up clinics,” agency spokesperson David Aoki said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“We have expanded our clinic capacity to help students get the vaccines that they need to stay in school.”

Waterloo Public Health recently announced that there were more 30,000 students in the area who were not up-to-date with their vaccines.

It said that elementary students have until March 27 to catch up or students will be suspended under the Immunization of Pupils Act.

Trending Now

High school kids have until May 1 before they will be suspended from attending school, the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vaccination protects kids and keeps schools healthy by stopping the spread of serious and preventable disease,” Waterloo Public Health said in a media release.

“Children who are not vaccinated are at increased risk of getting infections and spreading diseases to others.”

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices