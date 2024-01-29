Police search for driver after 5 people injured in hit and run in LaSalle

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are searching for a driver who they say fled the scene of a hit and run in the city’s LaSalle borough on Sunday night.

The collision involving two vehicles happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Cordner and Lapierre streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to witness accounts gathered by police, the driver who is believed to be at fault blew past a stop sign at high speed and rammed into an oncoming car carrying five passengers.

Three adults and two children were sent to hospital and suffered minor injuries.

The driver fled on foot, leaving behind the damaged vehicle at the scene, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Despite the use of the canine unit, investigators were unable to track down the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.