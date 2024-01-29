Nine ServiceOntario outlets to move into Staples, minister says

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Press has learned that a plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples stores is part of a broader push by the province to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial provider.

Ontario’s Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Todd McCarthy is set to the make the announcement Monday morning.

He tells The Canadian Press there are a range of models the government is eyeing to increase service to Ontarians.

In addition to Staples, the province is looking at various pilot projects that will see ServiceOntario locations in municipal buildings, libraries and on First Nations.

As contracts with the 134 remaining privately operated stand-alone ServiceOntario locations approach expiry, the government will be reviewing them to determine if they should continue to operate in the same way.

If not, they could be closed and moved into those other types of locations.

McCarthy says six of those stand-alone locations are being closed and moved into Staples Canada stores on Thursday while three others are set to open later this year.

He says the move to Staples is partly about saving money — a projected $900-thousand dollars over three years.

The three-year deal with Staples is worth 10.2-million dollars for operating, labour and one-time retrofit costs.