Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada’s Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community leader who will bring business and philanthropic experience to the senate.

Al Zaibak, who will represent Ontario in the upper house, is the president and CEO of the Canadian Development and Marketing Corporation, a holding company that invests in technology businesses.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was previously the co-founder and director of Teranet, a public-partnership that developed and now manages Ontario’s electronic land registration system, and has sat on a number of boards, including those of the Royal Ontario Museum and Toronto Metropolitan University.

Al Zaibak, an immigrant who was born in Syria, is also a co-founder of Lifeline Syria, which helps refugees from that country come to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

He is the 80th senator to be appointed on Trudeau’s recommendation and, like other Liberal-nominated senators, will sit as an independent.