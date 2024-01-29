Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak appointed to fill Ontario Senate vacancy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 6:11 am
1 min read
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak has been appointed to the Senate. The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. View image in full screen
Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak has been appointed to the Senate. The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto entrepreneur Mohammad Al Zaibak is the latest addition to Canada’s Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced the appointment today, describing Al Zaibak as a community leader who will bring business and philanthropic experience to the senate.

Al Zaibak, who will represent Ontario in the upper house, is the president and CEO of the Canadian Development and Marketing Corporation, a holding company that invests in technology businesses.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He was previously the co-founder and director of Teranet, a public-partnership that developed and now manages Ontario’s electronic land registration system, and has sat on a number of boards, including those of the Royal Ontario Museum and Toronto Metropolitan University.

Trending Now

Al Zaibak, an immigrant who was born in Syria, is also a co-founder of Lifeline Syria, which helps refugees from that country come to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

He is the 80th senator to be appointed on Trudeau’s recommendation and, like other Liberal-nominated senators, will sit as an independent.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices