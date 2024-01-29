Kelowna Fringe Festival brings the arts to multiple Okanagan venues

A plethora of plays await at this year’s Kelowna Fringe Festival.

The annual festival gives performers a chance to test their work in front of an audience, many for the first time. The festival was supposed to be held last summer, however, it was postponed due to wildfires.

“We have 10 shows over the next seven days, over 35 performances (of the ten shows), 65 different artists some coming from as far away as Washington D.C.,” said Bonnie Gratz, artistic director of the Kelowna Fringe Festival.

The performances are selected for the fringe festival at random and are now about to be presented at venues throughout the city for an entire week.

One of the shows being performed is called ‘My Body is My Home’ performed by Salmon Arm’s Karen Wilson.

“It’s a story about finding identity throughout the ups and downs of life,” said Wilson.

Another show is called ‘A Kelowna Ghost Story’, performed by West Kelowna’s Grant Richard.

“In the summer, I operate a goes to our company here in Kelowna and it’s become pretty popular, and I have all kinds of stories and quite often a lot of stories that I can only tell in a little bits and pieces,” said Richard. “So this was an opportunity to tell a story in a much larger form and more detail.”

The Kelowna Fringe Festival runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 and tickets to many of the shows are still available online. For more information visit www.kelownafringe.com