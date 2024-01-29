Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Kelowna Fringe Festival brings the arts to multiple Okanagan venues

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Fringe Festival begins'
Kelowna Fringe Festival begins
Sunday night marked the opening of this year's Kelowna Fringe Festival. Sydney Morton gives us a sneak peek at some of the performances that are set to be staged this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A plethora of plays await at this year’s Kelowna Fringe Festival.

The annual festival gives performers a chance to test their work in front of an audience, many for the first time. The festival was supposed to be held last summer, however, it was postponed due to wildfires.

“We have 10 shows over the next seven days, over 35 performances (of the ten shows), 65 different artists some coming from as far away as Washington D.C.,” said Bonnie Gratz, artistic director of the Kelowna Fringe Festival.

The performances are selected for the fringe festival at random and are now about to be presented at venues throughout the city for an entire week.

Click to play video: '‘Three Acts of a Woman’ debuting at Vancouver Fringe Festival'
‘Three Acts of a Woman’ debuting at Vancouver Fringe Festival

One of the shows being performed is called ‘My Body is My Home’ performed by Salmon Arm’s Karen Wilson.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a story about finding identity throughout the ups and downs of life,” said Wilson.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Another show is called ‘A Kelowna Ghost Story’, performed by West Kelowna’s Grant Richard.

“In the summer, I operate a goes to our company here in Kelowna and it’s become pretty popular, and I have all kinds of stories and quite often a lot of stories that I can only tell in a little bits and pieces,” said Richard. “So this was an opportunity to tell a story in a much larger form and more detail.”

The Kelowna Fringe Festival runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4  and tickets to many of the shows are still available online. For more information visit www.kelownafringe.com

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices