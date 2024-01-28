Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Flood, heavy rain alerts covering Vancouver Island to Fraser Valley

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 28, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 27'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 27
Senior Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
A special weather alert is in effect for the B.C. South Coast, covering Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver for flood risks and heavy rain storms.

A flood watch has also been enacted by the B.C. government for the Sumas River and Fraser Valley.

High streamflow advisories are in effect for Lower Fraser River tributaries including areas around Pemberton and Lillooet Rover tributaries, Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon.

A series of storms bringing warm temperatures, elevated freezing levels and heavy rain is increasing the risk for flooding and possible landslides, according to Environment Canada.

The alert includes all of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound.

“A series of storms is bringing periods of heavy rain to coastal B.C. The very warm airmass will result in temperatures of 5 to 10 C above seasonal (averages),” Environment Canada staff said.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur later Sunday night and into Monday.

There will be periods of lighter rain between the storms as well.

The alert is expected to last Monday and possibly mid-week.

Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river elevates flood risk on B.C.’s South Coast'
Atmospheric river elevates flood risk on B.C.’s South Coast
