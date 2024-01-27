Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon residents enjoy winter activities thanks to warmer weather

Thanks to a pause in the deep freeze of the Saskatchewan wintes, Saskatoon residents were out and about this weekend, engaging in some winter play. 
By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 7:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Warmer weather brings out winter play enthusiasts'
Warmer weather brings out winter play enthusiasts
A rise in temperatures is expected in Saskatchewan and has left the city of Saskatoon prepping winter outdoor activities.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thanks to a pause in the deep freeze in Saskatchewan, Saskatoon residents were out and about this weekend engaging in some winter play.

Previously closed due to extreme weather, Optimist Hill Ski Resort opened again and was at full capacity.

“It’s so great to see people wanting to get out and enjoy the winter weather and this is why we’re here. It’s making sure that people are enjoying that winter activity and having a safe place and a fun place to be able to enjoy it at,” said Maxine Tebbe, general manager at Optimist Hill.

Tebbe said the phone has been ringing non-stop at Optimist with people wanting to reserve a spot on the hill. It’s an encouraging sign during a time when getting active outdoors might not be top of mind for those wanting to stay warm, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you’re outside and you’re getting that fresh air and you’re getting that physical activity. That’s definitely something that a person needs when you’re looking at these long winter months that we get in Saskatchewan,” said Tebbe.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan newcomers prepare to face the cold winter temperatures'
Saskatchewan newcomers prepare to face the cold winter temperatures
Trending Now

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said a warming trend is on its way.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We’re seeing that cold air finally retreat and a big upper ridge starting to build over Western Canada and what that means is the jet stream is going to be finally moving more to the north,” said Lang.

The City of Saskatoon also has some outdoor activities for younger kids. The winter play program offers everything from snow skating to kick sledding.

“We are a winter city, and so we do try and run a variety of activities to get people active in the winter. It is also important for people to get out and embrace winter. We do have this beautiful snow and beautiful weather on a day like today, why not get out and enjoy it?” said Jody Hauta, city recreation, facilities and program manager.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices