Saskatoon residents enjoy winter activities thanks to warmer weather

Thanks to a pause in the deep freeze in Saskatchewan, Saskatoon residents were out and about this weekend engaging in some winter play.

Previously closed due to extreme weather, Optimist Hill Ski Resort opened again and was at full capacity.

“It’s so great to see people wanting to get out and enjoy the winter weather and this is why we’re here. It’s making sure that people are enjoying that winter activity and having a safe place and a fun place to be able to enjoy it at,” said Maxine Tebbe, general manager at Optimist Hill.

Tebbe said the phone has been ringing non-stop at Optimist with people wanting to reserve a spot on the hill. It’s an encouraging sign during a time when getting active outdoors might not be top of mind for those wanting to stay warm, she said.

“When you’re outside and you’re getting that fresh air and you’re getting that physical activity. That’s definitely something that a person needs when you’re looking at these long winter months that we get in Saskatchewan,” said Tebbe.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said a warming trend is on its way.

“We’re seeing that cold air finally retreat and a big upper ridge starting to build over Western Canada and what that means is the jet stream is going to be finally moving more to the north,” said Lang.

The City of Saskatoon also has some outdoor activities for younger kids. The winter play program offers everything from snow skating to kick sledding.

“We are a winter city, and so we do try and run a variety of activities to get people active in the winter. It is also important for people to get out and embrace winter. We do have this beautiful snow and beautiful weather on a day like today, why not get out and enjoy it?” said Jody Hauta, city recreation, facilities and program manager.