Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winter Adaptive Games at Queen’s helping people with disabilities

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 3:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Queen’s club helping people with disabilities'
Queen’s club helping people with disabilities
The 2024 Winter Adaptive Games happened Saturday, giving over 100 people with disabilities a chance to participate in accessible games and activities.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Volunteers at Queen’s University came together Saturday to provide local people with disabilities a day they’ll never forget.

Since 1991, the volunteers have come together every winter to put on an event just for people living with disabilities in Kingston. The event is called the Winter Adaptive Games began in the school of kinesiology.

For Rebecca Strickland, who has been attending since 2013, it’s something she looks forward to all year round.

“It feels great. I’m always waiting all year for it. I just think it’s a great way for me to come and be away from my adult life and just be like a kid,”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Everyone from young kids to adults get the chance to do things like playing various sports, doing crafts, decorating cookies, and even going on a horse-drawn carriage ride. It’s all set up to be as accessible and inclusive as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Winter Adaptive Games co-chair Rosalie Morrish said there were around 200 volunteers for the event this year, almost double the amount of participants.

She said it’s no secret why people line up to help out.

“I see so many smiles and just so many people running around and having so much fun,” said Morrish.

Trending Now

Like Strickland, Justin Veenstra is a veteran of the Winter Adaptive Games.

“I feel like everyone who has disabilities should come out and try to do WAG each year,” said Veenstra.

“It makes me feel amazing and like I can just do anything,” added Strickland.

The event is no small feat as the volunteers and committee fundraise for the entire event, around $5,000, on their own, but Morrish said the result makes it more than worth it.

“Last year, someone was petting one of the horses and said it was the best day of their life. It was so cute. We just get all these little remarks,” she said.

With the 2024 Winter Adaptive Games in the books, Strickland said she’s already looking forward to 2025.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices