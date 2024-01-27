Winnipeg fire crews fight downtown blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews are fighting a blaze downtown on Saturday morning.

At 8:28 a.m. the city posted on social media saying crews were at a well-involved fire in a commercial/industrial building in the 200 block of Logan Avenue.

The #Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is fighting a well-involved fire in a commercial/industrial structure in the 200 block of Logan Avenue. Crews will be on scene into the afternoon. Road closures are in place. Residents should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nVleBGSOCS — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 27, 2024

The city says crews will be on scene into the afternoon and road closures are in place.

There is no word on what caused the fire, the damage to the building, or if there were any injuries.

Additionally, the city says the smoke from the fire is lingering due to the morning fog. Residents, particularly those with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors.