Canada

Tower construction to close downtown Kelowna street for 2 days

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 6:09 pm
1 min read
File photo of tower construction along Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of tower construction along Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna, B.C. Google Maps
Part of a street in downtown Kelowna will be closed to traffic for 48 hours next week.

The city says Leon Avenue, between Abbott and Water streets, will be off-limits from Monday, Jan. 29, at noon to Wednesday, Jan. 31, at noon.

The closure is due to ongoing construction work — a concrete pour — at the Water Street towers project.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, but signage will be present alerting people of the closure. Traffic control will also be on-site.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

