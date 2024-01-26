Tower construction to close downtown Kelowna street for 2 days

See more sharing options

Part of a street in downtown Kelowna will be closed to traffic for 48 hours next week.

The city says Leon Avenue, between Abbott and Water streets, will be off-limits from Monday, Jan. 29, at noon to Wednesday, Jan. 31, at noon.

The closure is due to ongoing construction work — a concrete pour — at the Water Street towers project.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, but signage will be present alerting people of the closure. Traffic control will also be on-site.