In photos: Frost 2024 kicks off in the Queen City

The third annual Frost Regina festival has officially kicked off in the Queen City.
Snow slides, ice sculptures and more than a million lights at the festival’s GLOW event are just a few of the things to take in from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4
Frost will once again have four main hubs where activities and events will take place: the REAL district, Downtown Regina, the Warehouse District and Wascana Park.
Last year, there were 88,790 visits to all four hubs, compared with 68,012 the first year. This year, the festival anticipates more than 100,000 attendees.
Global News’ Andrew Benson was there to capture the city’s ‘frosty’ winter festival.
