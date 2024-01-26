Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Vancouver Chinatown Lunar New Year parade gears up for 50th anniversary

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit Vancouver’s Chinatown next month for the annual Lunar New Year Parade and the streets will have some extra illumination to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular celebration.

According to Global News archival footage, the first Lunar New Year Parade wound through Chinatown on Jan. 26, 1974.

Five decades later, the city and the Vancouver Chinatown BIA are preparing to usher in Year of the Dragon with new neon street banners.

B.C. team nets Emmy for ‘Last of Us’ visual effects so good you probably didn’t see them

A Vancouver-based visual effects company is celebrating a big award win for its part in one of 2023’s biggest shows, though it’s for work you probably didn’t notice.

When most people think of visual effects (VFX), monsters, spacecraft or explosions might be the first thing to come to mind.

Not so for Distillery FX, who shared an ‘Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season Or a Movie’ Emmy award for their efforts to seamlessly create the post-apocalyptic world in two episodes of HBO’s The Last of Us.

B.C. skater balances world championship dreams and guardianship of 2 younger sisters

The young skater is the legal guardian to her two younger sisters who compete in street luge, and the family is beyond busy honouring the memory of their mom.

38 days, 5,000 km: Pair of B.C. biologists help claim victory in ‘World’s Toughest Row’

The “Salty Science” crew claimed first place in the women’s class of the World’s Toughest Row — Atlantic 2023 last Saturday. The competition involves rowing, with no stopping and no support, from San Sebastian de la Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelsons Dockyard in Antigua.

“We’ve been training, the four of us together, for three years,” Lauren Shea, a master’s student at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, told Global News. Shea was joined by Isabelle Côté, an SFU marine biology professor, as well as Chantale Bégin and Noelle Helder, both U.S. academics in marine biology.

‘She cried’: B.C. woman returns cash-stuffed envelope labelled ‘kids’ found in snow

On Thursday night, Talia Ball was heading home from Thrifty Foods in Courtenay when she stumbled on an envelope stuffed with cash frozen in the snow.

“I just saw like a $100 bill in the snow, so I thought like maybe somebody just dropped one — and it was like a big stack of cash,” she told Global News.

“It had the word ‘kids’ written on it, so that’s when I knew it was someone’s family money.”