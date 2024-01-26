Menu

Canada

Man arrested months after hit-and-run sent Jeep flying on N.S. highway

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows dramatic hit-and-run on Nova Scotia highway'
Video shows dramatic hit-and-run on Nova Scotia highway
Dashcam video shows a dramatic hit-and-run between a blue Toyota Echo and a Jeep Wrangler on Highway 102 in October – Oct 30, 2023
A man has been arrested months after a hit-and-run sent a Jeep Wrangler flying on Highway 102 in the fall, leaving two people with minor injuries and one person with serious injuries.

The RCMP responded to the head-on collision near Miller Lake the morning of Oct. 28. A blue Toyota Echo, which was travelling outbound in the inbound lanes, had crashed into a Jeep Wrangler, causing it to fly off the highway and roll over into a ditch.

Witnesses then reported seeing the driver of the Echo abandon the car and flee into the woods.

The driver of the Wrangler, who spoke with Global News at the time, described the incident as “terrifying,” but she was thankful that nobody was killed.

“To walk away from it is unreal,” she said.

Halifax District RCMP is asking the public for assistance to help identify the driver of a blue Toyota Echo involved in a hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 102 near Miller Lake on Oct. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
The driver of the Toyota Echo fled into the woods after the crash, police say. Provided/ RCMP

Minutes before the collision, officers had also received reports involving the same Toyota Echo, “which was being operated in a dangerous manner at high rates of speed,” on Windmill Road and Highway 118.

Police said at the time that the vehicle had been privately sold recently and the new owner had not yet registered it.

The driver had been at large until Jan. 23, when police arrested the suspect at a hotel on Kearney Lake Road. The investigation was carried out with help from RCMP forensic identification services, RCMP digital forensic services, and tips from the public.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the following:

  • Accident resulting in bodily harm;
  • Causing bodily harm by criminal negligence;
  • Dangerous operation causing bodily harm;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make his next appearance in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 30.

