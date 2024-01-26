Waterloo pushes Winterloo Festival back until Feb. 17

Send this page to someone via email

With rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast, the City of Waterloo has postponed its annual Winterloo Festival.

Originally scheduled to take place from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, the festival has been pushed back until Feb. 17 over the same duration.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the area will see temperatures of around 5 C on Saturday with periods of drizzle mixed in.

This forecast is not exactly ideal weather for a number of the many free activities planned, including ice sculptures, snow dog sled rides or snow activity zones.

While the festival has been postponed, the Comfort Food Crawl will still take place.

Global News talked to ice sculptor Matt Morris on Wednesday and he was uncertain at that point what he would be able to pull off because of the uncertain forecast.

Last year, he had community members join in to help him create gnomes that were placed throughout the Uptown District afterward.

For those who are interested in learning to sculpt ice, Morris provided a few tips and tricks during a chat with Global News.