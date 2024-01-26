Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo pushes Winterloo Festival back until Feb. 17

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 2:27 pm
1 min read
Waterloo Town Square. View image in full screen
Waterloo Town Square. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast, the City of Waterloo has postponed its annual Winterloo Festival.

Originally scheduled to take place from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, the festival has been pushed back until Feb. 17 over the same duration.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the area will see temperatures of around 5 C on Saturday with periods of drizzle mixed in.

This forecast is not exactly ideal weather for a number of the many free activities planned, including ice sculptures, snow dog sled rides or snow activity zones.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While the festival has been postponed, the Comfort Food Crawl will still take place.

Global News talked to ice sculptor Matt Morris on Wednesday and he was uncertain at that point what he would be able to pull off because of the uncertain forecast.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, he had community members join in to help him create gnomes that were placed throughout the Uptown District afterward.

Trending Now

For those who are interested in learning to sculpt ice, Morris provided a few tips and tricks during a chat with Global News.

Click to play video: 'Want to create your own snow sculpture? Waterloo artist shows you how'
Want to create your own snow sculpture? Waterloo artist shows you how
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices