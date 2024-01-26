Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found on Nanaimo, B.C. beach

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are reporting that human remains have been found on a beach in a city park.

On Wednesday, Mounties responded to a call of human remains being discovered at Neck Point beach, near Hammond Bay Road.

Officers at first were unable to make a positive identification on the remains, but later tattoos were discovered.

Investigators have confirmed the remains are those of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2023.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“At the time he was reported missing, the deceased had been living on a sailboat moored in nearby waters off Hammond Bay Road,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“An exhaustive search was undertaken by a number of agencies. Searchers were unable to locate him.”

Story continues below advertisement

The family of the deceased has been advised and RCMP Victim Services has been engaged.

O’Brien told Global News on Friday that no criminality is suspected.

Trending Now

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

Click to play video: 'Trial underway for Nanaimo woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend'
Trial underway for Nanaimo woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices