Human remains found on Nanaimo, B.C. beach

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are reporting that human remains have been found on a beach in a city park.

On Wednesday, Mounties responded to a call of human remains being discovered at Neck Point beach, near Hammond Bay Road.

Officers at first were unable to make a positive identification on the remains, but later tattoos were discovered.

Investigators have confirmed the remains are those of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2023.

“At the time he was reported missing, the deceased had been living on a sailboat moored in nearby waters off Hammond Bay Road,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“An exhaustive search was undertaken by a number of agencies. Searchers were unable to locate him.”

The family of the deceased has been advised and RCMP Victim Services has been engaged.

O’Brien told Global News on Friday that no criminality is suspected.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.