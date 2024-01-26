Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 26

Outdoor winter activities, the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games, and Chef Garrett Thienes prepares for the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Enjoying Saskatchewan outdoors with winter activities
Saskatchewan is a winter wonderland for those looking to enjoy the outdoors.
With warmer temperatures in the forecast, many people are looking to enjoy their favourite activity.
From winter biking to skating, content creator Ashlyn George with the Lost Girl’s Guide looks at some winter activity options — or a weekend getaway.
International athletes featured at the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games
Canada’s only international invitational indoor track and field meet is underway in Saskatoon.
The Knights of Columbus Indoor Games features international athletes from across the world, mixed in with local talent.
Organizer Gil Wist previews the athletes and events taking place during the meet.
Chef Garrett Thienes preps for the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship
Saskatchewan will be represented when the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa starts on Feb. 2.
Chef Garrett Thienes, the owner of Harvest Eatery in Shaunavon, won the Saskatoon regional qualifier in November to represent the province at the championship.
Thienes explains what his meals bring to the table as he prepares for the national championship along with tips on how we can make an award-winning dish at home.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 26
Sunshine and mild temperatures — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Jan. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
