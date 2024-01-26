Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Jan. 26

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 10:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Jan. 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Jan. 26
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Jan. 26.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Outdoor winter activities, the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games, and Chef Garrett Thienes prepares for the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Jan. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Enjoying Saskatchewan outdoors with winter activities

Saskatchewan is a winter wonderland for those looking to enjoy the outdoors.

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, many people are looking to enjoy their favourite activity.

From winter biking to skating, content creator Ashlyn George with the Lost Girl’s Guide looks at some winter activity options — or a weekend getaway.

Click to play video: 'Enjoying Saskatchewan outdoors with winter activities'
Enjoying Saskatchewan outdoors with winter activities

International athletes featured at the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Canada’s only international invitational indoor track and field meet is underway in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights of Columbus Indoor Games features international athletes from across the world, mixed in with local talent.

Organizer Gil Wist previews the athletes and events taking place during the meet.

Click to play video: 'International athletes featured at Knights of Columbus Indoor Games'
International athletes featured at Knights of Columbus Indoor Games

Chef Garrett Thienes preps for the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship

Saskatchewan will be represented when the 2024 Canadian Culinary Championship in Ottawa starts on Feb. 2.

Trending Now

Chef Garrett Thienes, the owner of Harvest Eatery in Shaunavon, won the Saskatoon regional qualifier in November to represent the province at the championship.

Thienes explains what his meals bring to the table as he prepares for the national championship along with tips on how we can make an award-winning dish at home.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Chef Garrett Thienes preparing for the Canadian Culinary Championship'
Chef Garrett Thienes preparing for the Canadian Culinary Championship

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 26

Sunshine and mild temperatures — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Jan. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 26'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Jan. 26
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices