Canada

Whitby, Ont. business seeing boost after Oprah recognition

Local Ajax woman seeing boost in business after being featured on Oprah’s favorite items list over the holidays.
By Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
Local Whitby chocolate shop gets business boost from Oprah
WATCH: A local woman receives a business boost from Oprah, after her gourmet chocolate shop was featured on the stars world-wide favorite items list. Lexy Benedict reports – Jan 16, 2024
A local woman from Ajax, Ont., is in the global spotlight, after getting a business boost over the holidays from Oprah.

Kenesha Lewis transformed her love for chocolate into a business she calls “One More Cocoa,” a gourmet chocolate shop located in the heart of downtown Whitby, at 116 Athol Street. Now, she’s seeing a boost in business after being featured in Oprah’ “Favorite Things List” at the end of 2023.

The list featured a variety of must-have gifts over the holidays, including everything from gadgets, fashion, and of course, “One More Cocoas” hot chocolate. Lewis said she was thrilled to find out they were a hit, after sending Oprah one of her samples.

“Our fan favourite is our sweet and salty, which is a milk chocolate with potato chips, and it’s my absolute favourite,” said Lewis. “And of course, our hot chocolate. Especially our Jamaican Hot Chocolate, or our ‘cocoa tea’ is what we like to call it.”

Lewis said she hopes to be an inspiration to all aspiring local business owners. “As the economy is changing, it’s the small businesses that are going to take us forward,” she said.

She credits her company’s growth to the support received from Futureneur, Canada’s only national non-profit that provides financing and mentorship to aspiring you entrepreneurs. “From the beginning with machinery to get started, to know how to help us navigate PR and Oprah,” said Lewis.

With Valentines Day around the corner, Lewis said she has a few exciting new flavors entering the market. “We are adding for Valentines Day our strawberry hot chocolate, so you can have it hot or cold, and it can be found in store or online.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

