Traffic

B.C. power line cut access to Highway 99 to and from U.S. border for hours

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
Traffic flows in both directions at King George Boulevard in Surrey, B.C. on Thurs. Jan. 25, 2024, after an emergency utility work closure. View image in full screen
Traffic flows in both directions at King George Boulevard in Surrey, B.C. on Thurs. Jan. 25, 2024, after an emergency utility work closure. X/DriveBC
A power line that fell over Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C., cut off a key route to and from the U.S. Peace Arch Border Crossing for nearly three hours on Thursday.

BC Hydro, the Crown power utility, says a vehicle crashed into a power pole, bringing the line down across both directions of the highway.

Traffic cameras showed long lineups southbound heading toward the border and all vehicles were diverted at King George Boulevard, while northbound traffic was also detoured.

Hydro says the downed line also cut power to about 2,700 customers, but the electricity has also been restored.

The B.C. Transportation Ministry’s information site, DriveBC, says the highway reopened in both directions early Thursday afternoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

