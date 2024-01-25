Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Scotiabank Arena to host PWHL’s ‘Battle on Bay Street’ between Toronto and Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is heading to Scotiabank Arena.

The united North American circuit announced Thursday its Feb. 16 game between Toronto and Montreal will be played at the home of the NHL’s Maple Leafs and NBA’s Raptors.

Dubbed the “Battle on Bay Street,” the contest was originally scheduled for Mattamy Athletic Centre, which is Toronto’s home rink and part of the old Maple Leaf Gardens.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The PWHL has set multiple attendance records for women’s professional hockey since the puck dropped New Year’s Day.
Ottawa attracted 8,318 fans for its Jan. 2 opener at TD Place before Minnesota had 13,316 people go through the turnstiles Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center — home of the NHL’s Wild — for another new high-water mark.

Trending Now

Scotiabank Arena’s capacity is around 19,000 for hockey, meaning the Feb. 16 showdown could once again set a new record when Montreal visits Toronto for the first time in PWHL play.

Story continues below advertisement

“A fantastic venue for the latest chapter of one of pro hockey’s fiercest rivalries,” PWHL senior vice-president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement.

“Whenever Montreal plays Toronto, emotions are high and the intensity rises.”

More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices