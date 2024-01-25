Victim, suspect vehicle identified in recent Burnaby fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. homicide police (IHIT) released more details regarding the fatal shooting in Burnaby that happened Tuesday night.

Johnson Viet Anh Do, 25, has been named as the victim in the shooting.

“We’re releasing Mr. Do’s name in hopes that those out there who had recent contact with him, will reach out and help us develop a timeline of his activity leading up to the shooting,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

IHIT also shared that the suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2010 Buick Enclave. It was last seen fleeing the scene on Kingsway.

View image in full screen IHIT has released these images of the suspect vehicle, a silver 2010 Buick Enclave. IHIT

An alarming detail, shared by IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti, was that the firearm used in the fatal shooting was found near a nearby elementary school and by a student.

“This is one of the reasons we ask the public to come forward and speak to us. If anyone did see the suspect running away (and contacted us), we could have found that firearm before a child did,” Pierotti said.

“These are the careless things we are seeing with these homicides that we are trying to prevent. We want to make sure the people who are doing these careless acts are held accountable.”

Burnaby RCMP the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Kingsway, near Denbigh Avenue.

Police said first responders attempted life-saving measures but the Viet Anh Do was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a blue SUV’s driver window riddled with apparent bullet-holes.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but the exact motive is still unclear.

Anyone with information, including video footage, or who has seen the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-557-4448.