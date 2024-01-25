Edmonton police search for two suspects involved in January armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are turning to the public to help locate one of two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Jan. 5 and identify a second person.

Police say the men entered a convenience store near 89 Street and 118 Avenue around 11:45 p.m. One of them produced a firearm and pointed it at the cashier demanding money. The second threatened the employee with bear spray. Police said the men then stole merchandise and money from the cash register and fled.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 31-year-old man holding the firearm, which police have identified as Darius John Morgan Brertton.

Police have released a photo which includes an image of the second person police believe was involved in the robbery. He’s described as approximately 5’10” tall, wearing a white face covering, dark grey jacket, blue jeans with a black toque.

Police are hoping the public can identify the second person involved and help police locate Brertton.

Police said the suspects should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.