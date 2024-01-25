Manitobans to pocket cash after natural gas price slash kicks in on Feb. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Public Utilities Board has given the OK for Centra Gas Manitoba to decrease the gas commodity rate by $0.0164 per cubic metre starting Feb. 1.

In tandem with a $0.0008-per-cubic-metre decrease in the commodity cost balancing deferral rate rider, the board said the average Centra customer using natural gas in their home could see an extra $38 per year in their pocket.

It said Centra doesn’t profit from the gas commodity, meaning the price slash reflects North American natural gas market prices.

The board said gas commodity rates for customers who have signed “fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected.”

The discounts will be reviewed again for May 1.

More information about Centra’s application and the board’s decision can be found at pubmanitoba.ca, or through the board’s office.

