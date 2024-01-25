Menu

Politics

Federal NDP caucus wraps up retreat in Edmonton as MPs prepare for winter sitting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and NDP candidate for Edmonton Centre, Trisha Estabrooks, meet with a supporter on the street while kicking off the NDP caucus retreat by knocking on doors in Edmonton Alberta, on Monday January 22, 2024. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and NDP candidate for Edmonton Centre, Trisha Estabrooks, meet with a supporter on the street while kicking off the NDP caucus retreat by knocking on doors in Edmonton Alberta, on Monday January 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
The federal New Democrats are wrapping up their caucus retreat in Edmonton today after days of discussions about housing and health care.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make closing remarks outlining his party’s stance on those issues before MPs head back to Ottawa for Parliament’s return next week.

The party is looking for ways to squeeze more out of its nearly two-year-old deal with the Liberals.

One priority is trying to get the Liberal government to address housing needs for lower income households in the next federal budget.

Higher population levels can add to pressure on housing, Bank of Canada’s Rogers says

Another is getting legislation tabled in the House of Commons that would lay out a framework for universal pharmacare.

NDP health critic Don Davies says he’s optimistic a bill will be tabled in the next sitting, and his talks with Health Minister Mark Holland will resume next week.

Health Matters: Pharmacare access unequal, StatCan report shows

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

