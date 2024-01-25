Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Intruders lock Guelph resident out of apartment: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 25, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are facing charges after a Guelph woman was locked out of her apartment unit.

Guelph Police Service were called to a complex on Waterloo Avenue near Woodycrest Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

After speaking to the woman, officers went up to the apartment unit.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say the officers found a man and a woman inside the unit. They were able to obtain a key from the building manager and entered the unit.

A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Guelph, were arrested.

Trending Now

The woman was also wanted on outstanding charges, including flight from police and breaching court orders.

The woman was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices