Intruders lock Guelph resident out of apartment: police

Two people are facing charges after a Guelph woman was locked out of her apartment unit.

Guelph Police Service were called to a complex on Waterloo Avenue near Woodycrest Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

After speaking to the woman, officers went up to the apartment unit.

Investigators say the officers found a man and a woman inside the unit. They were able to obtain a key from the building manager and entered the unit.

A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from Guelph, were arrested.

The woman was also wanted on outstanding charges, including flight from police and breaching court orders.

The woman was held for a bail hearing.