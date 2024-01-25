Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 25

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte, Saskatoon’s new housing market, and Lilligant in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

STF president Samantha Becotte addresses bargaining impasse

There is a lot of work to be done before the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the province can close the gap on contract talks.

The two sides agree classroom size and complexity need to be addressed, but an impasse remains on where those talks should happen.

STF president Samantha Becotte discusses the key issues, why they won’t go back to the bargaining table unless a new framework is established, and wages.

4:37 STF president Samantha Becotte addresses bargaining impasse

Looking at the state of Saskatoon’s new housing market

If you are in the market for a new home, you may be finding it challenging to find one.

The number of available new homes remains low in Saskatoon and it’s not clear how soon that will change.

Nicole Burgess, CEO of the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders’ Association, looks at the current state of the market, supply challenges, and government initiatives.

4:08 Looking at the state of Saskatoon’s new housing market

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Lilligant

Lilligant is a one-year-old cat currently at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA also looks at the different agencies in the city dealing with animal welfare and strays.

4:00 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Lilligant

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 25

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 25.

