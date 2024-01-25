Menu

Crime

Impaired driver rams police vehicles in Coquitlam, B.C.: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 10:28 am
1 min read
A white Ford truck reportedly rammed multiple police vehicles, Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
A white Ford truck reportedly rammed multiple police vehicles, Tuesday evening. Global News
A heavy police presence was seen in Coquitlam, B.C., late Tuesday for an alarming incident.

Coquitlam RCMP said an impaired driver was reported to be in the area of Cottonwood Avenue, near Whiting Way, around 11 p.m.

According to police, when officers found the vehicle, a white Ford truck, the truck immediately started ramming multiple police cars.

Video from the scene shows the white Ford truck severely damaged with the front driver’s window smashed in, from what appears to be baton strikes.

The driver’s side window was smashed in during the incident. View image in full screen
The driver’s side window was smashed in during the incident. Global News
A flatbed truck was seen taking the suspect vehicle away.

No word from police on any injuries or arrests, so far.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday by Coquitlam RCMP.

