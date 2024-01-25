Impaired driver rams police vehicles in Coquitlam, B.C.: RCMP

A heavy police presence was seen in Coquitlam, B.C., late Tuesday for an alarming incident.
Coquitlam RCMP said an impaired driver was reported to be in the area of Cottonwood Avenue, near Whiting Way, around 11 p.m.
According to police, when officers found the vehicle, a white Ford truck, the truck immediately started ramming multiple police cars.
Video from the scene shows the white Ford truck severely damaged with the front driver’s window smashed in, from what appears to be baton strikes.
A flatbed truck was seen taking the suspect vehicle away.
No word from police on any injuries or arrests, so far.
More information is expected to be released on Thursday by Coquitlam RCMP.
