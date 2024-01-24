Quebec minister asks prime minister to halt ‘open bar’ immigration

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says the province’s school system is at its breaking point when it comes to welcoming more immigrants.

The minister made the comment to journalists at the CAQ’s caucus meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., on Wednesday.

According to Drainville, the province has now opened some 1,200 francization courses to keep up with the influx — the equivalent, he says, of 51 schools.

“Right now, we are under tremendous stress because we’re lacking teachers, we’re lacking school personnel, we’re lacking spaces,” Drainville said. “Mr. Trudeau has instituted an open bar kind of policy on immigration.”

The education minister is asking Trudeau to “take responsibility” and limit the number of newcomers in the province.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We are not going to pull back from our responsibility which is to bring these kids into the classroom,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister’s comments echoed those made by Premier François Legault in a letter to Trudeau earlier this month.

Premier tells caucus it’s time to refocus

Legault also took the opportunity Wednesday to rally his troops at the caucus in Sherbrooke, following a particularly difficult year.

After plummeting in the polls last fall, Legault says he’s ready to move on this year with “fewer distractions.”

“We really want to refocus,” he told his colleagues in an opening speech.

The premier listed five main priorities for the upcoming session, including the economy and the environment.

But he says focus should be placed especially on education and health care.

Legault maintains the adoption of his government’s health-care reform, Bill 15, was an important step in doing that.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says he’s already seeing interest from candidates who want to lead the new agency, Santé Québec.

He says Quebecers will see improvements in the system bit by bit.

“Our priority is access,” Dubé told reporters Wednesday. “I think when we [say] access, we mean emergency rooms, we mean surgery, and I think that clearly in the last year we have improved our surgeries.”

Story continues below advertisement

The CAQ caucus will wrap up on Thursday.