Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Globe Theatre requests $1.9 million from Regina in construction funding costs

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 5:10 pm
2 min read
Regina City Council heard of a funding request from the Globe Theatre of $1.9 million dollars for building construction costs. View image in full screen
Regina City Council heard of a funding request from the Globe Theatre of $1.9 million dollars for building construction costs. Derek Putz / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Globe Theatre in Regina is facing an economic concern for the need of nearly $2 million dollars for building structural repairs.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Regina city council heard a funding request from Globe Theatre of $1.9 million for building construction costs.

“Globe (Theatre) is on the map and Regina is on the map in the arts world because of this little theatre that could,” said Jaime Boldt, Globe Theatre’s executive director.

“Over the course of the next number of years, many band aid renovations happened.”

Due to conditions of the Globe Theatre, they are looking at a 30-per cent shortfall and Boldt said they have explored every possible avenue such as cost-savings on the build, applying for large capital grants, securing capital loans, public giving campaigns and revisiting current donors and sponsors to request an increase in their contribution.

Story continues below advertisement

“The answer to this shortfall is not likely to come from one source,” she said. “There needs to be a combined effort to ensure that the Globe Theatre is able to open its doors in November in 2024.”

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

A local architecture business called P3A stated through the course of demolition, they encountered numerous significant issues with the building structure.

“Decades of renovations and building conversions conducted without adequate structural review churning the building from offices to retail to hair salons, to restaurants, and finally to a theatre resulted in major building structural and architectural elements that are in poor or even critical condition,” P3A Principal James Youck stated in a report to city council.

“This project has not been immune to the labour, supply chain, and inflationary pressures felt by every construction project in North America … we have seen pricing on change orders and additional work reflect the market condition, even where the hard-bid numbers do not. This has impacted the contingency financially, and the schedule due to labour challenges.”

Trending Now

Boldt said the City has committed to $6.6 million to the Globe Theatre project in 2019 and the added the City has given under $7 million at this point.

Council’s decision surrounding the Globe Theatre’s request is being held until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Regina’s Globe Theatre unveils new features as construction continues'
Regina’s Globe Theatre unveils new features as construction continues
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices