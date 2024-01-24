Menu

Canada

What to expect at this year’s Frost Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 1:55 pm
2 min read
From ice sculptures and igloo competitions to various winter entertainment options in four hubs, Frost Regina will bring an exciting experience for all from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. View image in full screen
From ice sculptures and igloo competitions to various winter entertainment options in four hubs, Frost Regina will bring an exciting experience for all from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. Troy Charles / Global Regina
The 2024 Frost winter festival is set to kick off this week, marking its third anniversary.

The 10-day event begins on Friday and includes indoor and outdoor activities, all with a winter theme.

Frost will once again have four main hubs where activities and events will take place: the REAL district, Downtown Regina, the Warehouse District and Wascana Park.

Last year, there were 88,790 visits to all four hubs, compared with 68,012 the first year. This year, the festival anticipates more than 100,000 attendees.

Sophie Farrell of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District said she is most looking forward to the ice sculpture competition returning.

“We have five teams competing, so you’ll get to come and see people creating these structures and then also vote for your favourite,” Farrell said.

All events in the downtown hub are free of charge. Certain events throughout the festival have extra costs associated with them.

To get ready for the festival, the skating rink on Wascana Lake in front of the legislative building was opened Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone to lace up and enjoy the season at the Rink on Wascana,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said.

Skating on the Rink on Wascana Lake is free of charge and features lighting and warming and washroom facilities.

The Wascana Centre Hub will be set up on the Queen Elizabeth II East Lawn and will feature activities like skating, laser tag, and horse and wagon rides. Free dog sled rides will be offered Jan. 27 and 28.

Trending Now

In the REAL district, the fan favourite GLOW will be returning for another year. The indoor light display will require passes and runs from Jan. 26 to 28 and Feb. 2 to 4.

The REAL Hub will close the festival with a free firework show on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in Confederation Park.

Opening ceremonies take place on the evening of Friday, Jan. 26 at Pat Fiacco Plaza in the Downtown Hub. A free Breakfast of Champions takes place on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the warming lodge at Pat Fiacco Plaza.

And with nearly all the events outside, the forecast is shaping up to offer the perfect weather to enjoy Frost with temperatures hovering around zero.

Advance passes are available on the Frost Regina website and at Sherwood Co-op locations.

