Peterborough County OPP locate unconscious driver on school property

A Seguin, Ont., resident faces multiple charges after reportedly being found unconscious on school property north of Peterborough, Ont.,

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., staff at a school reported that a vehicle had driven onto the property, going over stairs and into an area not designated for vehicles.

The complainant reported the driver had exited the vehicle and was wandering the property.

Officers attended and located the driver unconscious in the snow prompting township firefighters and Peterborough County-City Paramedics to also attend. Officers determined the driver was impaired and discovered he was in possession of a small bag containing a crystal-like substance.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with impaired driving, possession of Schedule 1 substance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and using a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.