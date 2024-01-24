Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP locate unconscious driver on school property

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP charge 3 with impaired driving first week of 2024'
Peterborough County OPP charge 3 with impaired driving first week of 2024
RELATED: The Festive RIDE Campaign has wrapped up for another year, but police are still on the roads watching for impaired drivers. Only two weeks into the new year and several charges have been laid throughout the region. Tricia Mason has those stats. – Jan 11, 2024
A Seguin, Ont., resident faces multiple charges after reportedly being found unconscious on school property north of Peterborough, Ont.,

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., staff at a school reported that a vehicle had driven onto the property, going over stairs and into an area not designated for vehicles.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The complainant reported the driver had exited the vehicle and was wandering the property.

Officers attended and located the driver unconscious in the snow prompting township firefighters and Peterborough County-City Paramedics to also attend. Officers determined the driver was impaired and discovered he was in possession of a small bag containing a crystal-like substance.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with impaired driving, possession of Schedule 1 substance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and using a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 5.

