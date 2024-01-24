Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada’s foreign interference inquiry plans to probe India allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue to lead inquiry on foreign interference'
Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue to lead inquiry on foreign interference
WATCH ABOVE: Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue to lead inquiry on foreign interference – Sep 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is looking to examine alleged meddling by India in the last two general elections.

In a statement today, the commission says it has asked the federal government to produce documentation related to these allegations.

The commission’s terms of reference, published last year, direct it to assess possible interference by China, Russia and other foreign states or non-state actors in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The statement today signals the commission’s intention to probe any role India might have played in influencing the two ballots.

The commission’s initial hearings, to begin Monday, will look at the challenges and limitations of disclosing classified national security information and intelligence to the public.

An interim report from the commission is due May 3, with a final report expected by the end of the year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'LeBlanc explains decision to include countries outside China in foreign interference inquiry'
LeBlanc explains decision to include countries outside China in foreign interference inquiry
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices