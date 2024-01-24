Rajakovic gives ‘assist’ to kids hospitals

SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
TORONTO – Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and his wife Gaga have pledged to help three children’s hospitals.

Rajakovic says he will donate to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and a children’s hospital in Belgrade, Serbia.

A contribution of US$20 will be made for every assist recorded by the Raptors this season.

The final amount will be distributed to all three hospitals at season’s end.

Toronto averages 29.6 assists per game this season, second most in the NBA.

The Raptors are on a 27-game streak of 25 or more assists per game, the longest active streak in the NBA and the fourth longest in NBA history in a single season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

