Alberta E-sports Championship to take over Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre in Lethbridge

It’s not your typical sport but it’s becoming one that is getting more popular by the day.

Esports combines teams of gamers who join together to play competitively in events like the 2024 Alberta Esports Championship which is coming to the Lethbridge Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre.

The new facility will be transformed into a gaming extravaganza in May and will welcome over 200 students.

“I found out it’s a very inclusive environment for everyone,” says Bradley Pike, a Lethbridge Collegiate Institute grad.

Trophies will be handed out to winners and the tournament is open to students who are 12 to 18 years old.

“We’re working on maybe doing a show match between LCI and the Kodiaks, just to show off what Lethbridge has,” added Pike.

Students from across the province will be making the trek to Lethbridge to compete in the E-sports Championships.

“We just got our equipment in not too long ago, and we are in the process of setting all that gear up,” says Garret Tailfeathers, IT Coordinator for the Kainai Board of Education.

There are several games that will be played, including Super Smash Bros, Rocket League, Omega Strikers, League of Legends and Valorant.

“We know this has been a thriving culture. It may not have been accepted by mainstream, but I think as generations like me who have grown up playing games, give it some more validity and want to support our students who are the ones telling us,” says Jesse Sadlowski, director of technology at the Lethbridge School Division.

The Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre will also host the High Level Innovation Conference, which will focus on technology, tourism and gaming the same weekend.