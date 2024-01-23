Sunken boats being pulled from Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Several boats in or near Kelowna’s Manhattan Point area sunk when an arctic chill gripped the city, and now the city is working to extricate them to protect the drinking water supply.

“While the current risk to Kelowna’s water supply is low, sunken vessels are considered an environmental concern and necessary precautions are being taken,” Alan Budde, the city’s security and business continuity manager, said in a press release.

“Following consultations with the Coast Guard and Transport Canada, the City can proceed with removal to limit potential impacts to the environment and public safety.”

Most of the vessels being removed were attached to non-compliant moorage buoys. Derelict and abandoned boats have increased in part because of the growing number of non-compliant moorage buoys along the lakeshore.

City staff said Tuesday that they took steps to remove several illegally moored buoys from the lake last year and will continue doing so while working to strengthen bylaws and increase enforcement against individuals operating buoys illegally without a valid business license or permit.

“Okanagan Lake is one of our most precious resources and the City is committed to protecting its drinking water supply. Together with our federal partners, we will continue working to prevent environmental harm or safety risks to the community that can be caused by abandoned or illegally moored vessels,” Budde said.

Shoreline Pile Driving has been contracted to remove sunken or at-risk boats; removal operations are expected to begin on Jan. 24 and will take several days. Information on each vessel will be documented and shared with the Coast Guard and Transport Canada to assist with owner identification.

The arctic chill that hit the province earlier this month had some extreme results.

“When the winds come up it gets rough and nasty. You get all that water and splashing and spraying it freezes against the hulls you end up with thousands of pounds of ice and they reach their limits where they sink,” said Manhattan Point resident, Mike Bernhardt.

This has become a common issue in the Manhattan Point area, but according to Bernhardt this is the most sailboats he’s seen go down.

“Every year now for the past eight years since we’ve lived here, it’s kind of like clockwork: every winter storm that comes, we’re seeing multiple vessels fill up with ice and sink to the bottom of the lake,” said Bernhardt.

Vessels will be stored by the contractor for 60 days and owners can claim their boats by contacting the Property Management office at PropertyManagement@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8610. Costs for removal and storage will apply.

If unclaimed after this period, boats will be subject to disposal.